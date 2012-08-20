LONDON Aug 20 The World Health Organisation
should review its approval of a drug used to prevent
life-threatening bleeding in women in childbirth because there
is not enough evidence that it is effective, a study published
on Monday said.
Research published in the Journal of the Royal Society of
Medicine said the evidence to support the use of misoprostol is
"at best inconclusive", yet it is increasingly used in poorer
countries to prevent postpartum haemorrhage (PPH).
"Developed countries would not dream of giving women
misoprostol during labour on the basis of the current evidence,
yet industry and health practitioners are pushing it hard in
developing countries," said Allyson Pollock of Queen Mary
University of London, who led the study.
Although there is no proper evidence of benefit, the WHO and
some countries have misoprostol on their Essential Medicines
Lists, Pollock said, and countries such as Nepal, India and
Uganda are promoting and using it.
She called on the WHO urgently to review its decision to put
the drug on its Essential Medicines List - a list of drugs the
U.N. health agency says are needed to "satisfy the priority
health care needs of the population".
Misoprostol, also sold under the brand name Cytotec by
Pfizer, was originally developed to treat gastric ulcers
but is increasingly used to prevent dangerous bleeding after
childbirth. It is now manufactured and sold by various generic
drugmakers round the world.
Pollock and fellow researchers analysed 172 previous studies
on the use of misoprostol during labour and found that only six
had enough information to say whether or not the drug was
effective in preventing PPH in rural and community settings in
poor countries.
These six studies did not provide enough evidence that the
drug worked, the researchers found.
According to the WHO's latest estimates, there were 342,900
deaths related to pregnancy and childbirth in 2008, most of them
in developing countries. A quarter of these are thought to be
linked to women haemorrhaging after giving birth.
Experts say the main risk factor for post partum haemorrhage
is anaemia, which can be easily treated if it is diagnosed.
But without antenatal screening for anaemia it is impossible
to find women who may have it and would be at increased risk of
life-threatening bleeding during labour.
Pollock said one reason why misoprostol is popular in
developing countries is that it is a fairly stable drug that
comes in pill form and does not degrade if it is not kept in
cold storage.
Because the drug does not have to be given intravenously, it
is more likely to be used outside hospitals in places like
patient's homes and local clinics when women go into labour.
Pollock said, however, that the drug was being misused.
"Countries should be concentrating on improving their
primary care facilities, rather than thinking there is a pill to
prevent every ill," she said in a statement about the findings.
"Misoprostol is being used inappropriately at present, and
the money being spent on ... the drug would be better spent
elsewhere, for instance in ensuring there are skilled attendants
during delivery and adequate antenatal services that can detect
and help to prevent complications."