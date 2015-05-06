May 6 Children's Place Inc, which is being pushed by activist investors to improve results and explore a sale, on Wednesday forecast that first-quarter earnings this year would increase more than previously expected.

The children's apparel retailer said it expects to report first quarter adjusted earnings per share of 81 cents to 83 cents for the 13 weeks ended May 2, up from adjusted earnings of 68 cents per share during the same period last year.

The forecast from Children's Place was a sharp upward revision from previous guidance in the range of 60 cents per share to 65 cents per share for the quarter. It was also higher than the average forecast from analysts of 64 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters.

Children's Place also declared a dividend of 15 cents per share, and said it had returned $43 million to shareholders in the quarter through a share repurchase program.

Secaucus, New Jersey-based Children's Place is under attack from hedge funds Barington Capital Group LP and Macellum Advisors GP, which are urging the company to improve operating results and explore a potential sale.

The funds, which own a collective 2.1 percent of Children's Place, are calling on the company to add two new independent directors to address executive compensation, which they believe is too high.

Barington and Macellum have asked shareholders to nominate retail veterans Robert Mettler and Seth Johnson at the Children's Place annual meeting on May 22.

Children's Place has urged shareholders to reject the funds' candidates.

The retailer projected that comparable store sales increased 0.7 percent in the latest quarter from a year ago.

The company expects total sales of $405 million for the quarter. (Reporting by Olivia Oran in New York)