* Q4 adj EPS from cont ops $0.87 vs est $0.91

* Q4 sales $457.5 mln vs est $478.1 mln

* Sees Q1 adj EPS $1.03-$1.08 vs est $1.14

* Sees FY12 adj EPS $3.10-$3.30 vs est $3.64

March 7 Children's Place Retail Stores Inc posted lower-than-expected quarterly results, as unfavorably warm weather forced it to discount its winter merchandise, and the retailer forecast first-quarter profit below analysts' estimates.

For the first quarter, the company expects earnings of $1.03 a share to $1.08 a share.

Analysts, on average, are expecting a profit of $1.14 a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Fourth-quarter profit was $24.2 million, or 97 cents per share from continuing operations, compared with $32.7 million, or $1.24 a share, last year.

Excluding items, it earned 87 cents a share from continuing operations.

Sales rose slightly to $457.5 million.

Analysts, on average, had expected earnings of 91 cents a share, on revenue of $478.1 million.

Children's Place shares closed at $52.43 on Tuesday on the Nasdaq.