* Sees FY12 adj EPS $3.10-$3.30 vs est $3.64
March 7 Children's Place Retail Stores Inc
posted lower-than-expected quarterly results, as
unfavorably warm weather forced it to discount its winter
merchandise, and the retailer forecast first-quarter profit
below analysts' estimates.
For the first quarter, the company expects earnings of $1.03
a share to $1.08 a share.
Analysts, on average, are expecting a profit of $1.14
a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Fourth-quarter profit was $24.2 million, or 97
cents per share from continuing operations, compared with
$32.7 million, or $1.24 a share, last year.
Excluding items, it earned 87 cents a share from
continuing operations.
Sales rose slightly to $457.5 million.
Analysts, on average, had expected earnings of 91
cents a share, on revenue of $478.1 million.
Children's Place shares closed at $52.43 on Tuesday on the
Nasdaq.