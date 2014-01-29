* Chile energy company CEO upbeat on Bachelet
* AES Gener hopes to send power from Chile to Argentina
* Coal still more competitive than LNG in Chile, CEO says
(Adds details on projects, Argentina, LNG)
By Alexandra Ulmer and Felipe Iturrieta
SANTIAGO, Jan 29 Chilean energy company AES
Gener SA is looking for purchases in booming Colombia
and at home, where it is upbeat about incoming president
Michelle Bachelet's plans to spruce up the power sector.
The company, Chile's second-largest energy generator, is
eyeing sales of parts of Colombian peer Isagen SA, and
coal-fired Guacolda plant in Chile, Chief Executive Officer Luis
Felipe Ceron said in an interview on Wednesday.
"Chile and Colombia, those are the markets," Ceron said.
AES Gener, a local unit of U.S. power group AES Corp
, is pushing ahead with around $4 billion in investments
in Chile and Colombia through 2018. Business has soared between
the growing, investor-friendly Andean countries in recent years,
especially in the retail and banking sectors.
The company is also hoping to receive a green light this
year to export energy from Chile to neighboring Argentina via a
250 megawatt transmission line.
Already present in Argentina, Chile and Colombia, AES
Gener's potential expansion plans illustrate how power companies
are seeking to tap into commodities-dependent Latin America's
soaring demand for energy.
While AES Gener is eyeing the majority stake sale in Isagen
with interest, the required investment might be too big for the
company, Ceron said. He added that AES Gener could potentially
buy a smaller slice of the firm, Colombia's third-largest
generator.
The Santiago-based company, which supplies power to major
miners, including state company Codelco and global
company BHP Billiton, is also on the lookout for
further investment opportunities at home.
Two shareholders of the Guacolda thermoelectric plant said
in November that they are each seeking to sell their respective
25 percent stakes in the roughly 608 megawatt complex. AES Gener
owns the other half of the plant.
"Depending on the price we could buy between everything and
nothing," Ceron said, declining to provide details.
Potential purchases would be financed via a mix of debt,
cash flow and capital increase. Ceron said the company could
pursue a strategy of teaming up with investment partners.
AES Gener is also keen on reactivating its planned more
than $2 billion Los Robles coal-fired thermoelectric plant in
southern Chile, depending on market and regulatory conditions.
However, AES Gener is not interested in expanding in
Argentina. Latin America's No. 3 economy is beset by surging
demand and weak private investment, which many analysts
attribute to government-imposed tariffs since a devastating
2001-02 financial crisis.
"The conditions that would make it of interest for us aren't
in place right now," Ceron said.
UPBEAT ON BACHELET
One of the big questions for Chile's power-hungry miners and
industry is whether center-left Bachelet, who takes office in
March, will be able to solve the looming energy crunch.
"We think she has a big interest in doing so," Ceron said.
"We're very pleased with the nomination of Maximo Pacheco as
energy minister, given his experience and trajectory," he added,
in one of the first private-sector reactions to the appointment.
Pacheco, who has a background in the mining and forestry
industries, is seen as a market-friendly choice to lead the
high-stakes ministry.
Key issues for him to tackle include a nebulous regulatory
framework and setbacks to projects, which have stung generation
in the copper powerhouse at a time of growing demand.
In a significant shift for business-friendly Chile,
empowered social groups are successfully suing to block massive
projects over threats to glaciers, health, indigenous rights and
biodiversity. [ID: nL2N0KU0BU]
Ceron said he did not anticipate legal setbacks to hit AES
Gener's $2.05 billion Alto Maipo hydropower project, which has
faced local opposition on grounds it will harm the supply and
quality of Santiago's water supply amid an ongoing drought.
Many in Chile are eyeing liquefied natural gas as the best
bet to boost generation quickly while minimizing environmental
harm.
But Ceron warned that cost remains a big deterrent.
"In principle it doesn't seem attractive to develop new LNG
projects," Ceron said. "It's difficult for LNG to be competitive
(against coal), and this market is small."
Facilitating the permitting process and improving tenders
are particularly key to boosting investment in Chile's energy
sector, he stressed.
(Reporting by Alexandra Ulmer and Felipe Iturrieta; Writing by
Alexandra Ulmer; Editing by Dan Grebler)