SANTIAGO, Sept 15 Regional carrier LATAM
Airlines said that it was canceling all of its
flights in and out of Chile's capital city Santiago until midday
Tuesday as workers associated with the country's civil aviation
authority went on strike.
LATAM, which was formed in 2012 in the merger of Chile's LAN
and Brazil's TAM, said it was reprogramming flights in and out
of Santiago and would make additional flights available on
Wednesday.
Worker planned the one-day strike in the run-up to the
traditionally travel-intensive Sept. 18 national independence
day holiday to demand improved benefits and working conditions.
