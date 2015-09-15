SANTIAGO, Sept 15 Regional carrier LATAM Airlines said that it was canceling all of its flights in and out of Chile's capital city Santiago until midday Tuesday as workers associated with the country's civil aviation authority went on strike.

LATAM, which was formed in 2012 in the merger of Chile's LAN and Brazil's TAM, said it was reprogramming flights in and out of Santiago and would make additional flights available on Wednesday.

Worker planned the one-day strike in the run-up to the traditionally travel-intensive Sept. 18 national independence day holiday to demand improved benefits and working conditions. (Reporting by Anthony Esposito; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)