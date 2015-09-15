(Adds comments from civil aviation authority, data on number of
By Anthony Esposito
SANTIAGO, Sept 15 Flights in and out of Chile
were canceled Tuesday, grounding thousands of passengers, as
workers tied to the country's civil aviation authority went on a
24-hour strike ahead of the travel-intensive Sept. 18 national
independence day holiday.
Chile's civil aviation authority, called the DGAC, said all
of the country's airports and aerodromes were affected as a
majority of workers affiliated with it went on strike to demand
improved benefits and working conditions.
"There will be no planes taking off today," said DGAC chief
General Maximiliano Larraechea.
Despite the strike, international flights have been landing
in Santiago, but have been unable to take off.
Television images showed a long row of commercial jets
parked at Santiago's international airport.
Regional carrier LATAM Airlines said it was
canceling all of its flights in and out of capital city Santiago
until midnight Tuesday. In total over 90 of LATAM's flights were
canceled, affecting over 16,000 of its passengers, the company
told Reuters.
LATAM, which was formed in 2012 in the merger of Chile's LAN
and Brazil's TAM, said it was reprogramming those flights and
would make an additional 22 flights available on Wednesday,
allowing an extra 4,000 passengers to travel.
Nearly 10,000 passengers have already reprogrammed their
flights with LATAM or asked for a refund.
Other airlines, such as American Airlines, Air
France, Delta and Copa, made
adjustments to their flight schedules ahead of the strike.
(Writing by Anthony Esposito; Editing by Bernadette Baum and
Alan Crosby)