SANTIAGO A plane travelling between Santiago and the southern Chilean city of Punta Arenas had to return to the capital and make an emergency landing on Thursday afternoon, a civil aviation authority spokeswoman said, with media citing a bomb threat.

Local broadcast media showed the LATAM Airlines LAN.SN plane parked on the runway at Santiago. They reported that a Brazilian woman on board had made the threat.

Passengers were escorted off the plane, the spokeswoman said. She would not comment on whether or not an explosive device had been found, but said the incident was being investigated.

LATAM Airlines said it could not comment under aviation protocols.

