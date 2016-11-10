(Adds confirmation of threat from airport manager, details)
SANTIAGO Nov 10 A plane traveling between
Santiago and the southern Chilean city of Punta Arenas had to
return to the capital and make an emergency landing on Thursday
afternoon after a bomb threat, authorities said.
A Brazilian woman on board the LATAM Airlines
flight had told one of the flight attendants there was a bomb on
the plane around 20 minutes into the flight, said airport
manager Juan Luis Rodriguez.
After returning to Santiago, the passengers were escorted
off the plane, he said, and the woman was arrested. Authorities
are searching the plane, he added.
LATAM Airlines said it could not comment under aviation
protocols.
