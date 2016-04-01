SANTIAGO, April 1 International airlines and
airplane manufacturers are taking steps to increase their
presence in Argentina, as a new business-friendly government
heralds change for the market, executives said at the FIDAE air
show in neighboring Chile.
The domestic Argentine air travel market has been dominated
in recent years by two carriers - state-run Aerolineas
Argentinas and Chile-based LATAM Airlines,
Latin America's biggest airline.
The former leftist government stymied competition and ran
Aerolineas as a political project rather than a business,
industry insiders said.
But with the arrival in December of Argentina's avowedly
pro-business President Mauricio Macri, that is beginning to
change.
"Until recently what they wanted was a monopoly, without
caring if it was good or bad for the consumer. Today what they
are looking for is competition and to be more efficient," LATAM
Airlines Chief Executive Enrique Cueto said at a FIDAE panel.
That could spark a revived interest in tourism to and from
Argentina, with foreign visitors benefiting from a recent
devaluation of the country's peso currency.
The country's airline market already has a new entrant. This
month Avianca Holdings, a key player in South and
Central America, announced that it had bought small Argentine
executive flight and charter company MacAir Jet - owned by none
other than Macri's family.
"The market is opening in Argentina, with a different
mentality, until now it never interested us," German Efromovich,
president of Avianca Holdings, told Reuters.
"We will start with six 70-seat turboprops and expand to
eighteen, that is the plan," he said. The idea is to fly to
under-served niche destinations, he added.
Executives from planemakers Boeing, Airbus
and Finmeccanica also said the change in government
afforded the sector more opportunities, while one FIDAE
exhibitor said companies from his country had been advised by
government officials to scout out deals in Argentina.
Aerolineas Argentina said it did not send representatives to
FIDAE and did not respond to requests for comment.
While Aerolineas Argentinas has its critics, others point to
improvements, such as increased connections, made since it was
nationalized in 2008, while Embraer Commercial's
regional Vice President Simon Newitt praised its technical
capability and reliability.
And changes are underway at the airline. Isela Costantini,
who previously ran General Motors' local arm, was appointed as
the airline's chief executive in January.
"The company is ... establishing some performance metrics,
assessing the true financial state of the business, working out
which routes are really making a contribution and which ones
aren't," said Tony Tyler, chief executive of the International
Air Transport Association (IATA).
