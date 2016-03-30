SANTIAGO, March 29 The development of a key
military cargo plane by Brazilian planemaker Embraer is
progressing on schedule, a company executive said, although he
suggested that a delay last year had upset some potential
customers.
The large KC-390 cargo aircraft has been developed by
Embraer as a direct challenge to Lockheed Martin
Corp's Hercules airlifter, promising a jet that flies
higher, fuller and faster, at a lower price.
But last year, amidst a slumping economy, government
spending cuts forced Embraer into delaying development of the
plane, and it said it would deliver its first order to the
Brazilian military in 2018 rather than 2016.
"There is no talk of another delay today," the CEO of
Embraer's defense arm, Jackson Schneider, told Reuters at the
FIDAE airshow in Chilean capital Santiago on Tuesday.
"We have done more than 150 hours of flight, the second
prototype should fly in two or three weeks," he said, adding
that certification should take place "towards the end of 2017".
Embraer has 28 contracts to deliver the KC-390 to Brazil,
and 32 'letters of intention' with other countries, including
Chile, Portugal and Argentina. The company is also in advanced
talks with some other countries that have not yet announced an
intention to buy, said Schneider, declining to name them.
Schneider said that Embraer retained a positive image abroad
despite Brazil's current economic and political turmoil, but
hinted that the KC-390 delay had affected potential customers.
"Of course when there's a year's delay, some things will be
quarreled over, but it's not a plane made for one year but for
many," he said.
"Maybe one specific opportunity that would have needed a
product delivery in 2017, that's gone, but we're looking at the
long term."
(Reporting by Rosalba O'Brien and Felipe Iturrieta)