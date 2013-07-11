BRIEF-California Governor’s Office of Business and Economic Development to offer GM $8 million tax credit
April 12 California Governor’s Office of Business and Economic Development :
SANTIAGO, July 10 Chilean bottler Embotelladora Andina signed an agreement on Wednesday to acquire Brazilian Coca-Cola bottler Companhia de Bebidas Ipiranga in a transaction valued at 1.218 billion reais, or $539 million, Andina said.
Andina's and Ipiranga's board of directors have approved the transaction, which is expected to be completed during the second half of 2013, the Chilean company said in a statement. (Reporting by Anthony Esposito; Editing by Paul Tait)
April 12 California Governor’s Office of Business and Economic Development :
SAN FRANCISCO/DETROIT, April 12 A group of Tesla Inc investors has urged the luxury electric car maker to add two new independent directors to its board who do not have any ties with Chief Executive Elon Musk and "provide a critical check on possible dysfunctional group dynamics."