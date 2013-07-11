SANTIAGO, July 11 Chilean bottler Embotelladora
Andina said on Thursday it aims to issue
bonds in the United States to help fund its 1.218 billion reais,
or $539 million, planned purchase of Brazilian Coca-Cola bottler
Companhia de Bebidas Ipiranga.
Andina's and Ipiranga's boards of directors have approved
the acquisition, which is expected to be completed during the
second half of 2013, the Chilean company said in a statement on
late on Wednesday.
"The issue will be abroad, in the United States, and will be
in local currency, it will definitely be in reais," Miguel Angel
Peirano, Andina's chief executive, said during a conference call
with investors.
Andina's planned purchase is "reasonable" but pricey,
Banchile Inversiones said in a note to clients on Thursday.