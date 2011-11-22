LOS BRONCES MINE, Chile Nov 22 Global mining giant Anglo American (AAL.L) said Tuesday it expected its Los Bronces mine in central Chile to produce 233,400 tonnes of copper this year, up 5.6 percent from a year earlier.

The mine produced 221,000 tonnes of copper last year.

The Los Bronces despoit is now caught in a battle between Anglo American and Chilean state copper giant Codelco, which wants to exercise an option to buy a 49 percent stake in Anglo's southern Chilean properties. [ID:nN1E7AG127] (Reporting by Alexandra Ulmer and Fabian Cambero; Editing by John Picinich)