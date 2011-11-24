* Codelco, Anglo at loggerheads over assets

* Legal battle brewing, could last for years

By Alexandra Ulmer and Fabian Cambero

SANTIAGO, Chile, Nov 23 Chile's courts will decide an option contract spat between state copper giant Codelco and global miner Anglo American (AAL.L) if they fail to negotiate a deal, President Sebastian Pinera said on Wednesday.

Anglo shocked world No. 1 copper producer Codelco and investors this month when it sold a 24.5 percent stake in its southern Chilean copper properties to Japan's Mitsubishi Corp (8058.T) for $5.4 billion, undermining an option Codelco had to buy a 49 percent stake.

Codelco has appealed against the sale to Chilean courts, and the two sides are gearing up for a likely protracted legal battle.

"The government is aware of and supports the moves Codelco is making to defend its legitimate interests," Pinera said in a speech at an annual mining sector dinner. "The solution can come by one of two paths."

"If they do not reach an agreement, given Chile is a land with a rule of law, it will be the Chilean courts which must resolve these differences," he added.

Codelco's CEO Diego Hernandez last week warned that Anglo American had mortgaged its future in Chile with its preemptive stake sale, but both sides have since made overtures towards negotiating.

"We are not in a hurry," Hernandez said on Wednesday. "You never announce negotiations through the press unless you want them to fail."

Negotiation could be advantageous for both mining giants, legal experts say, though increasingly difficult as the firms have hardened their stances over the long-standing option.

Codelco insists it still has the right to exercise an option to buy a 49 percent stake in Anglo American Sur, which includes the flagship expansion project Los Bronces, El Soldado mine, the Chagres smelter and Los Sulfatos and San Enrique Monolito exploration projects.

Codelco said in October it had secured a $6.75 billion bridging loan from Japan's Mitsui & Co (8031.T) to allow it to exercise its option. (Editing by Simon Gardner; Editing by Gary Hill)