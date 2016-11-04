SANTIAGO, Chile Nov 4 A bloodied and beached minke whale, measuring almost 12 metres (39 feet), was hauled to safety by a team of rescuers using rope and tug boats in Chile on Thursday.

Fishermen and other residents jumped into action after seeing the large mammal thrashing on a beach in the northern port city of Arica, a surfing destination.

"All the ships in the area, the shellfish gatherers, we worked together to rescue it," said one fisherman.

"We tied some ropes around it. It was a bit of a struggle but we were able to do it, to hook her and get her out," said another.

The adult whale swam off into the Pacific Ocean with only superficial wounds caused by rocks, regional director of Chile's National Fisheries Services (SERNAPESCA), Jacqueline Alvarez, told reporters.

The beaching of the animals is rare at this time of year as whale migrations to warmer waters usually occur between December and March.

(Reporting by Reuters TV; Writing by Natasha Howitt; Editing by Patrick Johnston)