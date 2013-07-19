China's top securities regulator vows to punish "iron roosters" with no dividend payout
SHANGHAI, April 8 China's top securities regulator urged listed companies to reward investors with cash dividends, vowing to punish stingy "iron roosters."
July 19 Chilean miner Antofagasta Minerals has received approval from a regional environmental commission for its $600 million Oxidos Encuentro copper project in the north of the Andean country, the company said on Friday.
The London-listed miner hopes the project, which entails mining the Encuentro pit in the Centinela district, will start being built next year and begin initial production in 2016.
Output is seen at an average of 50,000 tonnes of copper cathodes per year over eight years.
SHANGHAI, April 8 China's top securities regulator urged listed companies to reward investors with cash dividends, vowing to punish stingy "iron roosters."
* Says to invest more than 1.3 billion yuan ($188.47 million)in research and engineering centre in China's Nanjing city by end-2020 ($1 = 6.8978 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Jake Spring and Brenda Goh; editing by Jason Neely)