By Gram Slattery
| CERRO LAS CAMPANAS, Chile
CERRO LAS CAMPANAS, Chile Dec 14 When some of
the world's leading astronomers scaled a frosty, Chilean peak in
mid-November to break ground on a state-of-the-art, $1 billion
telescope, they were stunned by an unexpectedly hazy glow.
On the floor of the Atacama Desert, some 1,700 meters (5,600
ft) below the planned Giant Magellan Telescope, new streetlights
lining Chile's north-south highway shone brightly.
To the naked eye, the Milky Way still looked sharp. But to a
sensitive, state-of-the-art telescope scouring the deepest
reaches of the known universe, the new ground light could be
blinding.
"It's like putting an oil rig in the middle of the Great
Barrier Reef," said Guillermo Blanc, a University of Chile
astronomy professor, who first saw the lights at the opening.
"It's insane," he added. "Why are they trying to light up
the Andes?"
In the past 30 years, Chile has carved out a niche as the
global hub for observational astronomy. More than a dozen major
research telescopes have already been built, and by 2020, the
South American country will boast around 70 percent of the
world's astronomical infrastructure.
The low humidity and smooth airflow in northern Chile's
Atacama Desert create unrivaled visibility for the high-tech
telescopes that scientists hope will shed light on the formation
of the universe and the possibility of extraterrestrial life.
But scientists say light pollution has increased sharply in
the barren Atacama as mining cities swell and tourist numbers
mushroom.
"There is an ongoing concern that ground-based astronomy is
at risk long-term. There just are not that many pristine sites
left," said Patrick McCarthy, the president of the Giant
Magellan Telescope, which will be constructed at the Las
Campanas Observatory in the southern Atacama.
"As these cities and highways grow, you start to wash out
the faintest objects. The thing is, the faintest objects are the
reason we're building these telescopes in the first place."
DISCOVERY IN PERIL
Just over 100 kilometers southwest of the Giant Magellan
Telescope, the populations of Coquimbo and La Serena ballooned
by almost 70 percent from 1992 to 2012. Nightclubs, sports
arenas and sprawling suburbs all spew bright, artificial light
into the night sky.
Scientists at the Gemini Observatory, located on an ocher
mountaintop over 60 kilometers southeast of those cities, say
increasing light pollution has already had a measurable effect.
"You can already detect streetlights at certain
wavelengths," said Rene Rutten, an astronomer at Gemini.
"If you were to stand up here on a dark, moonless night, you
would see urban areas in the distance, and even what you can see
just by the naked eye is very, very significant."
The expansion of nearby Route 41 linking La Serena to
Argentina is another threat, said Chris Smith, Chile mission
head for a Washington-based research group currently
constructing the $665 million Large Synoptic Survey Telescope
adjacent to the Gemini.
If the proper measures are not taken, he estimated, creeping
light pollution could materially degrade the region's skies in
as little as a decade.
There are few official records of light pollution in Chile
and measuring it quantitatively over time is difficult. However,
astronomers say artificial glow has increasingly bled from the
horizon higher into the night sky in recent years.
Many scientists are quick to add that Chile's skies still
allow for excellent observations. But they complain that
enforcement of toughened ground lighting regulations has been
spotty.
To take up the slack, they are working directly with
communities to build light fixtures that radiate only downward
and at certain spectra.
While most nearby towns have been receptive, astronomers
say, some business lobbies complain of the potential impacts on
industry, while local authorities have expressed safety concerns
about darker streets.
Scientists have also asked the United Nations to label the
region a World Heritage Site, a measure they hope will maintain
the inky skies above.
"We're trying to answer very fundamental questions: How did
the universe begin? How did the sun form?" asked the University
of Chile's Blanc.
"That's something that belongs to humanity. And we think we
have a duty, as a country, to protect it."
(Editing by Rosalba O'Brien and G Crosse)