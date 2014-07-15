SANTIAGO, July 15 The Chilean government said on
Tuesday it will invoke anti-terrorist laws in the investigation
and prosecution of those responsible for the explosion of a
homemade device on a Santiago subway train late Sunday night.
The incendiary device, which had been placed inside a
backpack, caused minor damage and no injuries. No one has
claimed responsibility.
Interior Minister Rodrigo Penailillo said on Tuesday that
the government has decided the attack was serious and subject to
the anti-terrorism laws. "We think the intention was to hurt
innocent people," he said.
The laws, which date from the 1973-90 rule of dictator
Augusto Pinochet, give prosecutors more powers and allow for
harsher sentencing. The government has been criticized for using
them in a long-running and often violent struggle with
indigenous Mapuche activists over land rights in southern Chile.
A number of explosive devices have been planted close to
banks and police stations in Chile in recent years, with one
member of an anarchist group killed and another injured in the
process of setting off the devices. Two Chileans linked to an
extremist anarchist group were charged last year with carrying
out a similar attack on a church in Spain.
(Reporting by Rosalba O'Brien; Editing by Peter Galloway)