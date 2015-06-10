SANTIAGO, June 10 New cars sales in Chile
contracted in annual terms for the ninth straight month in May
as consumer demand and sentiment remain subdued in the world's
top copper exporter, the national car association ANAC said on
Wednesday.
Sales of compact and mid-sized cars fell 16.2 percent in May
from a year earlier to 21,184 units. Total accumulated sales for
the first five months of 2015 are down 22.8 percent from 2014 to
107,861 units, ANAC said in its monthly report.
Chile's economy expanded 1.9 percent in 2014, its slowest
since a 2009 recession, as consumer spending and investment
cooled. Economic growth picked up its pace in the first quarter
of 2015, expanding 2.4 percent versus a year earlier.
Even so, the economic recovery has been slower than
initially expected and a recent survey showed that consumer
confidence fell in April to its lowest in five years as
financial scandals, natural disasters and continued weak
economic growth sapped sentiment.
The top-selling car brands in Chile are GM's
Chevrolet, Kia and Hyundai.
In January, ANAC forecast sales of new cars in Chile to
slump over 18 percent in 2015.
