* Honeymoon is over for Chilean president as protests rise
* Education, labor and political reform still in early
stages
* Economy and security outlook worsen
By Rosalba O'Brien and Antonio De la Jara
SANTIAGO, Sept 11 Chilean President Michelle
Bachelet has chalked up her first political victory since
returning to power as Congress approved a key tax reform, but
she faces an uphill struggle to make good on other promises.
On Wednesday evening, Chile's Congress, which is controlled
by allies of the center-left Bachelet, approved a bill that
raises corporate taxes in order to pay for an ambitious package
of social reforms, including a planned overhaul of the education
system.
But those reforms are proving trickier than the government
had expected. Some have yet to be submitted to Congress, while
others are embroiled in doubt and debate.
Fed up with waiting, students and workers have been out on
the streets protesting. The economy is decelerating rapidly and
a string of unexplained bomb attacks has put the spotlight on
security.
All of that is turning opinion against Bachelet and her
reforms. A recent poll showed her approval rating at its lowest
level since she returned to power and opponents of the reforms
outnumbered supporters for the first time.
Six months after taking power following a landslide election
win, Bachelet's honeymoon is clearly over.
"Maybe things need to be explained better, with more
dialogue. But that doesn't mean we should stop trying to fulfill
what we pledged," Socialist Party President Osvaldo Andrade said
earlier this week.
EDUCATION DIFFICULTIES
Bachelet, who led Chile from 2006-2010, returned to power
this year with a more leftist agenda, determined to tackle
entrenched inequality in the top copper producer, one of Latin
America's most developed economies.
However, she is no firebrand socialist and business leaders
have mostly, if sometimes grudgingly, accepted her agenda,
acknowledging the need for reforms to Chile's poor-quality
education, among others.
But her pre-election pledge for a blitz of reforms,
particularly plans for an overhaul of Chile's tax structure,
schools and constitution, was always going to be a stretch.
"We're at a moment where the government itself is realizing
that it doesn't have limitless political capital," said Eurasia
Group analyst Risa Grais Targow.
In particular, the government is struggling with education
reform. The first tranche, which plans to change school funding
and entrance policies, is being debated in Congress. Further
reforms to make higher education free have been promised later
this year but have not yet seen the light of day.
Noisy demonstrations by student movements blighted the
conservative administration of former President Sebastian Pinera
and hurt his popularity, spurring Bachelet to promise she would
make sweeping changes to education.
Now the emboldened students have taken to the streets to
protest again.
They complain that the reforms do not go far enough, and
that the government is spending too much time consulting private
education providers opposed to change.
"The (education) minister has to decide with whom he wants
to reach an agreement, with those on the right who want
everything to continue the same, or with us, the social movement
that wants profound change," Melissa Sepulveda, president of the
biggest student union, said as it staged its latest protest.
There is not yet a sense that education reform will fail but
it will likely take longer than the government and student
groups had wanted.
And it is not just the students who are unhappy. Unions have
been striking in recent weeks, demanding the government make
progress on promised labor reforms, while a sharp economic
slowdown has many Chileans questioning the government's handling
of the economy.
The government argues that the economic slowdown pre-dates
the administration and that it is making progress on what it was
voted in to do, beginning with the all-important tax reform.
"I am convinced that we have taken a big step in building a
new Chile," said Finance Minister Alberto Arenas on Wednesday
after the vote.
"This will make it sustainable in the long term to make the
changes the country needs to cross that mythical threshold of
development."
(Writing by Rosalba O'Brien; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)