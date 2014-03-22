SANTIAGO, March 22 Tens of thousands of
protesters marched in Chile on Saturday to press center-left
President Michelle Bachelet to follow through with the ambitious
reforms she pledged before assuming power less than two weeks
ago.
The protest in downtown Santiago, dubbed "the march of all
marches," was the first of Bachelet's new term and the biggest
political demonstration in the world's top copper exporter since
massive student protests in 2011.
Organizers said at least 100,000 people turned out, even
without core groups of student protesters active in the past.
Those activists said they would not take part because they
are working with Bachelet on an education reform package that
will soon be sent to Congress.
The march underscored lingering frustrations in Chile, which
has one of the region's widest inequality gaps despite a
decade-long mining boom. It also raised expectations following
four years of unpopular conservative former president Sebastian
Pinera.
Protesters said the march was a warning sign they would not
go easy on Bachelet.
"This is not a protest against Bachelet or for her, it's
just an alert for the political class so they know people have
demands," said Oscar Rementeria, a spokesman for gay rights
group Movilh.
The 40 activist groups that helped fill the streets
supported causes ranging from environmental protection to gay
and indigenous rights.
Protesters also voiced support for a new constitution to
replace the one in place since Augusto Pinochet's 17-year-old
dictatorship. Bachelet has backed a new constitution.
Returning to Chile's top job after a spell with the United
Nations, Bachelet has said she wants to address social
inequality by overhauling education and healthcare, funded by
tax reforms.
