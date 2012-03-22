SANTIAGO, March 22 Shareholders of Banco de Chile, the Andean nation's second-largest bank, approved a capital increase on Thursday via the reinvestment of 30 percent of the company's 2011 profit.

Banco de Chile, which is controlled by the local Luksic family and Citibank, increased its net profit 13.3 percent last year to $822 million due to a rise in interest payments.