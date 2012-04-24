SANTIAGO, April 24 Banco de Credito,
Peru's largest bank, said on Tuesday it has bought a 60.6
percent stake in Chilean brokerage IM Trust, as it expands
services for investors on the new regional MILA stock exchange.
Banco de Credito, controlled by financial holding company
Credicorp Ltd, had said it would look for opportunities
in Chile after buying a controlling stake in Colombian brokerage
Correval for $77 million in December.
Banco de Credito did not specify how much the Chile purchase
was worth.
The stock exchanges in Colombia, Chile and Peru brought
together their operations last year in the so-called Integrated
Latin American Market (MILA).
IM Trust provides advisory, securities and investment
management services in Chile, Peru and Colombia, according to
its website.