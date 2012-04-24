* Banco de Credito to combine part of its Chile, Colombia
and Peru holdings
* Bank bought controlling stake in Chile's IM Trust
brokerage
* Banco de Credito recently bought a controlling stake in
Colombia's Correval
By Anthony Esposito
SANTIAGO, April 24 Banco de Credito,
Peru's largest bank, said on Tuesday it has bought a 60.6
percent stake in Chilean brokerage IM Trust to create a regional
investment bank as it expands services for investors on the new
regional MILA stock exchange.
The acquisition by Banco de Credito, controlled by financial
holding company Credicorp Ltd, comes on the heels of
its purchase of a controlling stake in Colombian brokerage
Correval for $77 million in December.
"The (regional) bank will have over $10 billion in funds
under management," Christian Laub, head of Banco de Credito's
regional investment bank division, told Reuters.
Last year, the three financial institutions had a total of
$150 billion in equity and fixed-income operations and
structured over $8.4 billion in debt operations, he added.
Banco de Credito did not specify how much the Chile purchase
was worth.
The stock exchanges in Colombia, Chile and Peru brought
together their operations last year in the so-called Integrated
Latin American Market (MILA).
IM Trust provides advisory, securities and investment
management services in Chile, Peru and Colombia, according to
its website.