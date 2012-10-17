* Consumer, real estate, construction loan supply squeezed
* Credit supply for large companies seen unchanged
* Demand for all types of loans picks up
SANTIAGO, Oct 17 Supply of consumer loans and
credit for real estate and construction firms in Chile tightened
somewhat in the third quarter, while demand for all types of
loans increased, a central bank poll showed on Wednesday.
About a fifth of banks surveyed saw more restrictive
consumer loan supply conditions during the July to September
period, compared to the prior quarter. A smaller number of banks
said credit conditions tightened for real-estate and
construction firms, according to the quarterly poll on credit
market conditions.
"The banks polled link these greater restrictions (for
consumer loans) with an eventual increase in the risk of debtors
not repaying, with a perception of decreased competition in the
sector and, to a lesser degree, with uncertainty associated with
regulatory changes being defined," the central bank said.
Chile's small, export-dependent economy has thus far fared
better than expected amid fallout from the euro zone's ongoing
crisis and a slowdown in top trade partner China, but the world
No.1 copper producer is seen slowing next year.
Economic growth in Chile is seen slowing to 4.8 percent next
year, held back by global turbulence and down slightly from an
upwardly revised 5 percent estimate for 2012, a Finance Ministry
report showed earlier this month.
"In general, changes in credit supply conditions for
companies were not observed, except for real-estate and
construction firms, for which somewhat more restrictive
conditions are seen," the central bank said. "On the other hand,
demand strengthened for all types of credit, for people and
companies."
Over three-fourths of banks polled said the availability of
loans for large companies remained mostly unchanged. Small and
medium sized companies saw improved credit conditions, according
to 14 percent of those polled.
Also, while the majority of banks polled didn't see any
changes in supply conditions for mortgage loans, 8 percent said
conditions were less restrictive, something which hadn't been
observed in two quarters, the central bank said.
Demand for consumer and mortgage loans increased in the
third quarter, according to 38 percent and 46 percent of banks
polled, respectively.
Large firms, as well as small and medium sized companies,
boosted their financing needs, according to around 43 percent of
those polled.
"In the specific case of large companies, the increased
demand for loans is also related to an increase in financing
needs for acquisitions or mergers with other companies," the
central bank said.
More than half of banks polled said real estate companies
increased demand for loans. About a third saw increased demand
on the part of construction firms.
Chile's two largest banks are Santander Chile and
Banco de Chile.
(Reporting and writing by Anthony Esposito; Editing by Andrew
Hay)