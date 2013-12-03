SANTIAGO Dec 3 Chile's central bank cut its forecast range for 2014 gross domestic product growth and said its projections don't anticipate the need for significant interest rate changes, though monetary policy has room should further cuts be necessary.

The bank anticipates Chile's economy will expand between 3.75 and 4.75 percent next year, compared to a prior projection of between 4 and 5 percent, according to the bank's quarterly Monetary Policy Report (IPoM) published on Tuesday.

The report's base scenario doesn't anticipate that "significant" changes to the key rate, currently at 4.5 percent, will be necessary.

The Andean country is seen wrapping up 2013 with 4.2 percent economic growth, from a previously estimated expansion of between 4 percent and 4.5 percent.