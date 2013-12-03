SANTIAGO Dec 3 Chile's central bank cut its
forecast range for 2014 gross domestic product growth and said
its projections don't anticipate the need for significant
interest rate changes, though monetary policy has room should
further cuts be necessary.
The bank anticipates Chile's economy will expand between
3.75 and 4.75 percent next year, compared to a prior projection
of between 4 and 5 percent, according to the bank's quarterly
Monetary Policy Report (IPoM) published on Tuesday.
The report's base scenario doesn't anticipate that
"significant" changes to the key rate, currently at 4.5 percent,
will be necessary.
The Andean country is seen wrapping up 2013 with 4.2 percent
economic growth, from a previously estimated expansion of
between 4 percent and 4.5 percent.