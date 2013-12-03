(Adds central bank comments, details throughout)
By Antonio De la Jara and Anthony Esposito
SANTIAGO Dec 3 Chile's central bank cut its
estimates for 2014 economic growth on Tuesday, pointing to
slowing consumption and lower global commodities prices, but
said it does not forecast significant changes in the benchmark
interest rate.
The central bank anticipates the economy of the top copper
producer will expand between 3.75 percent and 4.75 percent next
year, compared to a projected range of between 4 percent and 5
percent previously, it said in its quarterly Monetary Policy
Report.
The revised forecast highlights the challenge awaiting the
country's next president, likely center-left Michelle Bachelet,
who is the frontrunner in the Dec. 15 runoff vote, and will have
to juggle pledges for increased fiscal spending on education and
healthcare with a slowing economy.
"The projections indicate that in the short term, the
Chilean economy will continue to expand somewhat below its trend
level," central bank chief Rodrigo Vergara said in prepared
remarks to Chile's Congress.
"Our base scenario doesn't anticipate that significant
changes to the key interest rate will be necessary ... but were
they to become necessary, monetary policy has room and is
available to make further adjustments," he added.
The benchmark interest rate, currently at 4.5 percent, was
cut by 25 basis points in each of the last two months as
domestic demand showed signs of cooling and with a gloomier
outlook for commodities.
After growing 5.6 percent last year, the Andean economy is
seen wrapping up 2013 with 4.2 percent growth, from a previous
estimate of an expansion between 4 percent and 4.5 percent.
Consumption, which has helped fuel economic growth in recent
years, will ease its pace of expansion next year as "growth in
private income will moderate and currency exchange depreciation
will impact the consumption of durable goods," the bank
forecast.
Inflation is seen at 2.5 percent next year from this year's
forecast 2.6 percent, well within the central bank's 2 percent
to 4 percent target range.
The central bank's report largely paints a gloomier external
scenario next year.
Average prices for Chile's main export copper are
seen easing to $3.10 per pound in 2014 from a forecast of $3.32
per pound this year.
In turn, the mining powerhouse's trade surplus is seen
shrinking to $600 million next year from a forecast $2.5 billion
in 2013.
The current account deficit is expected to widen to 3.7
percent of GDP from this year's anticipated 3.2 percent.
FINANCIAL STABILITY
In a separate semiannual financial stability report, the
central bank said the potential withdrawal of U.S. monetary
stimulus by the Federal Reserve was the "likeliest" external
risk to Chile's economy.
While virtually all market participants accept the Fed will
begin to trim its stimulus at some point, the timing remains in
question, although officials have said they could start to slow
monthly bond purchases some time in the next few months.
An "overreaction" by financial markets to changes in the
Fed's policies will result in less favorable external financing
conditions for Chile and would impact the value and volatility
of risky assets, long-term local interest rates and the exchange
rate, the central bank said.
Other possible external risks include a sharp drop in the
pace of China's economic growth and its potential to weigh
heavily on commodities prices as well as the possibility of a
deepening of the euro zone crisis.
Chile's open, export-led economy is seen as particularly
vulnerable to external shocks and global weakness.
But the report said that stress tests show Chile's banks
have the capital levels needed to assure solvency in case of a
deterioration of economic growth and financing conditions.
(Writing by Anthony Esposito, Rosalba O'Brien and Alexandra
Ulmer; editing by Chizu Nomiyama, G Crosse and Krista Hughes)