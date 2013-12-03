(Adds central bank comments, details throughout)

By Antonio De la Jara and Anthony Esposito

SANTIAGO Dec 3 Chile's central bank cut its estimates for 2014 economic growth on Tuesday, pointing to slowing consumption and lower global commodities prices, but said it does not forecast significant changes in the benchmark interest rate.

The central bank anticipates the economy of the top copper producer will expand between 3.75 percent and 4.75 percent next year, compared to a projected range of between 4 percent and 5 percent previously, it said in its quarterly Monetary Policy Report.

The revised forecast highlights the challenge awaiting the country's next president, likely center-left Michelle Bachelet, who is the frontrunner in the Dec. 15 runoff vote, and will have to juggle pledges for increased fiscal spending on education and healthcare with a slowing economy.

"The projections indicate that in the short term, the Chilean economy will continue to expand somewhat below its trend level," central bank chief Rodrigo Vergara said in prepared remarks to Chile's Congress.

"Our base scenario doesn't anticipate that significant changes to the key interest rate will be necessary ... but were they to become necessary, monetary policy has room and is available to make further adjustments," he added.

The benchmark interest rate, currently at 4.5 percent, was cut by 25 basis points in each of the last two months as domestic demand showed signs of cooling and with a gloomier outlook for commodities.

After growing 5.6 percent last year, the Andean economy is seen wrapping up 2013 with 4.2 percent growth, from a previous estimate of an expansion between 4 percent and 4.5 percent.

Consumption, which has helped fuel economic growth in recent years, will ease its pace of expansion next year as "growth in private income will moderate and currency exchange depreciation will impact the consumption of durable goods," the bank forecast.

Inflation is seen at 2.5 percent next year from this year's forecast 2.6 percent, well within the central bank's 2 percent to 4 percent target range.

The central bank's report largely paints a gloomier external scenario next year.

Average prices for Chile's main export copper are seen easing to $3.10 per pound in 2014 from a forecast of $3.32 per pound this year.

In turn, the mining powerhouse's trade surplus is seen shrinking to $600 million next year from a forecast $2.5 billion in 2013.

The current account deficit is expected to widen to 3.7 percent of GDP from this year's anticipated 3.2 percent.

FINANCIAL STABILITY

In a separate semiannual financial stability report, the central bank said the potential withdrawal of U.S. monetary stimulus by the Federal Reserve was the "likeliest" external risk to Chile's economy.

While virtually all market participants accept the Fed will begin to trim its stimulus at some point, the timing remains in question, although officials have said they could start to slow monthly bond purchases some time in the next few months.

An "overreaction" by financial markets to changes in the Fed's policies will result in less favorable external financing conditions for Chile and would impact the value and volatility of risky assets, long-term local interest rates and the exchange rate, the central bank said.

Other possible external risks include a sharp drop in the pace of China's economic growth and its potential to weigh heavily on commodities prices as well as the possibility of a deepening of the euro zone crisis.

Chile's open, export-led economy is seen as particularly vulnerable to external shocks and global weakness.

But the report said that stress tests show Chile's banks have the capital levels needed to assure solvency in case of a deterioration of economic growth and financing conditions. (Writing by Anthony Esposito, Rosalba O'Brien and Alexandra Ulmer; editing by Chizu Nomiyama, G Crosse and Krista Hughes)