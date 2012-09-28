SANTIAGO, Sept 28 Chile's banking sector profit
tumbled 18.27 percent from a year earlier in the January-August
period on higher costs relating to provisions, the banking
regulator said on Friday.
But profits rose 49.29 percent in August compared with the
prior month, chiefly due to increases in interest margins.
The sector posted a 981.644 billion peso ($2.040 billion)
profit for the first eight months of the year, the regulator
said.
The regulator said total loans in the banking system grew
13.47 percent in the 12-month period to August, and rose 1.06
percent in August from July.
Banco de Chile posted a net profit of 284.631
billion pesos ($591.5 million) for the first eight months of
2012.
Santander Chile earned 257.833 billion
pesos ($535.8 million) in the period, the regulator said.