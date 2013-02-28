SANTIAGO Feb 28 Chile's banking sector profit tumbled 21.7 percent in January compared with a year earlier, pressured by higher costs linked to provisions and lower revenue, the banking regulator said on Thursday.

The sector posted a 124.469 billion peso ($264 million) profit in the first month of the year, a 1.7 percent increase compared with December, the regulator said.

It said total loans in the banking system grew 12.28 percent compared with January 2012, and a slim 0.39 percent compared with December.

Santander Chile earned 23.094 billion pesos ($49 million) in the month, the regulator said.

Banco de Chile posted a 36.993 billion peso ($78.4 million) profit in January.

Shares in Santander rose 0.06 percent after the release of the report, while shares in Banco de Chile increased 0.51 percent.