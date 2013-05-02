SANTIAGO May 2 Chile's banking sector profit
dropped 12.84 percent in the first quarter compared with a year
earlier, pressured by lower revenue from currency exchange
positions and higher costs linked to provisions, the SBIF
banking regulator said on Thursday.
The sector posted a 380.422 billion peso ($805.1 million)
profit for the January to March period, the regulator said.
Sector profit jumped 25.06 percent in March versus February, it
said.
Total loans in the banking system grew 11.72 percent in the
first quarter, the regulator said. Loans rose 0.54 percent in
March versus February.
Banco de Chile posted a 121.470 billion peso ($257
million) profit in the first quarter. Santander Chile
, the country's largest bank in terms of assets, earned
81.455 billion pesos ($172 million), the regulator said.