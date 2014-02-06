SANTIAGO Feb 6 Profits in Chile's banking
sector increased 13.9 percent in 2013 versus the prior year to
1.916 trillion pesos ($3.658 billion) and surged 67.6 percent in
December compared to November, the SBIF banking regulator said
on Thursday.
The jump in December profit versus November is due mainly to
an increase in "higher interest margins, lower spending on
provisions and higher returns on investments," the regulator
said, without providing detail for the full-year 2013 increase.
Total loans in the banking system, excluding investments by
bank CorpBanca in Colombia, expanded 8.0 percent in
2013 from a year before. Loans grew 0.5 percent in December from
November.
Consumer loans grew nearly 12 percent in 2013, while
corporate credits increased 6.8 percent.
Banco de Chile, the country's second largest bank
in terms of assets, posted a 513.603 billion peso ($980.61
million) profit in 2013.
Santander Chile, the country's largest bank in
terms of assets, earned 444.061 billion pesos ($847.83 million),
the regulator said.
($1 = 523.76 pesos at the end of December)
(Reporting by Anthony Esposito; Editing by Stephen Powell)