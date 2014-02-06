SANTIAGO Feb 6 Profits in Chile's banking sector increased 13.9 percent in 2013 versus the prior year to 1.916 trillion pesos ($3.658 billion) and surged 67.6 percent in December compared to November, the SBIF banking regulator said on Thursday.

The jump in December profit versus November is due mainly to an increase in "higher interest margins, lower spending on provisions and higher returns on investments," the regulator said, without providing detail for the full-year 2013 increase.

Total loans in the banking system, excluding investments by bank CorpBanca in Colombia, expanded 8.0 percent in 2013 from a year before. Loans grew 0.5 percent in December from November.

Consumer loans grew nearly 12 percent in 2013, while corporate credits increased 6.8 percent.

Banco de Chile, the country's second largest bank in terms of assets, posted a 513.603 billion peso ($980.61 million) profit in 2013.

Santander Chile, the country's largest bank in terms of assets, earned 444.061 billion pesos ($847.83 million), the regulator said.

($1 = 523.76 pesos at the end of December) (Reporting by Anthony Esposito; Editing by Stephen Powell)