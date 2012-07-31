Turkey to raise €1bn through June 2025 bond at MS+285bp
LONDON, June 7 (IFR) - Turkey will raise €1bn through a June 2025 bond at a spread of 285bp over mid-swaps, according to a lead.
SANTIAGO, July 31 Chile's banking sector profit f ell 1 3. 9 7 percent in the January-June period compared with the same period last year and dr opped 1 8 .27 p e rcent in June compared with the prior month, the banking regulator said on Tuesday.
The sector posted a n 829.346 billion peso profit for the first h alf of the year ($1.65 billion) , the regulator said.
The regulator said total loans in the banking system jumped 1 4.3 p ercent in the 12-month period to June, and r ose 0 .74 p e rcent in June from May.
Santander Chile posted a net profit of 2 25.609 billion pesos ($4 49.56 m illion) for the first six months of 2012.
Banco de Chile earned 228.125 billion pesos ($ 454.58 m illion) in the period, the regulator said.
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) PARIS, June 07 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed SEMAPA's Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'AA-' with a Stable Outlook, and Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR at 'F1+'. Fitch has also affirmed SEMAPA's EUR340 million euro medium-term programme (EMTN) at 'AA-'/'F1+' and the company's EUR250 million French commercial paper (Titres de creances negociables; TCNs) programme at 'F1+' KEY RATING DRIVERS Fitch