SANTIAGO May 31 Chile's banking sector profit f ell 14.53 p ercent in the January- April period compared with the same period last year and fe ll 20.88 pe rcent in April compared with the prior month on higher credit risk provisions, the banking regulator said on Thursday.

The sector posted a 551.05 billion peso profit in the first four months of the year ($1 .14 b illion), the regulator said.

The regulator said total loans in the banking system jumped 1 0.91 p ercent in the 12-month period to April, and rose 1 .09 pe rcent in April from March.

Santander Chile posted a net profit of 1 49.956 billion pesos ($3 10.2 m illion) for the first four months of 2012.

Banco de Chile earned 157.150 billion pesos ($ 325 m illion) in the period, the regulator said.