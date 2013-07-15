SANTIAGO, July 15 A Chilean court on Monday
issued a fresh suspension of Barrick Gold Corp's $8.5
billion Pascua-Lama gold mine, freezing the Toronto-based
miner's controversial project until "environmental standards"
are met.
The Copiapo court of appeals had already temporarily frozen
construction of the project, which straddles the Chile-Argentine
border high in the Andes, in April to weigh claims by the
indigenous communities that it has damaged pristine glaciers and
harmed water supplies.
Analysts have said Barrick, the world's top gold miner, will
likely appeal the sentence to the supreme court, setting the
stage for a protracted legal battle in world No. 1 copper
producer Chile.
In addition, Chile's environmental regulator has also
suspended Pascua-Lama, citing major environmental violations.