SANTIAGO Oct 28 Workers at Barrick Gold Corp's
suspended Pascua-Lama gold mine will vote by Wednesday
on whether to strike, which they say could delay construction of
a water management system crucial for the project to be
re-activated, the union said on Monday.
Both Chile's Supreme Court and environmental regulator SMA
have halted the controversial project, which straddles the
Chilean and Argentine border, until new infrastructure is built
to avoid water pollution.
The roughly 300-worker strong union currently building the
infrastructure is mulling a strike after rejecting the
Toronto-based miner's contract proposal on the grounds that its
benefits were insufficient. They say Barrick has treated them
unfairly and denounce a recent wave of lay-offs.
"Conversations with Barrick have stopped," Alexis Spencer,
the president of the union, said. The last round of voting on
the potential labor action will wrap up on Wednesday night, he
added.
Both Barrick and the SMA regulator declined to comment.
Chilean law states that companies can, under certain
circumstances, hire replacement workers to fill the gap left by
strikers.
Last May, Chile's regulator told Reuters that it would be
one to two years at the earliest before Pascua-Lama would be
reactivated, given the time it will take to build the water
management system.
Barrick has stopped construction on the roughly $8.5 billion
mine and submitted a plan for water management infrastructure to
the SMA. The miner said in June that Pascua-Lama, on which it
has already spent around $5.4 billion, had been delayed until
mid-2016.