SANTIAGO, May 10 Barrick Gold Corp's has estimated it must invest about $29 million to meet environmental standards at its suspended Pascua-Lama mine, a filing with Chile's environmental regulator showed. It is unclear if this figure includes all estimated investment or if it is a partial forecast. A Barrick representative was not immediately available for comment. A Chilean court in April temporarily halted the up-to-$8.5 billion gold mine, which straddles the border of Chile and Argentina, to weigh claims by indigenous communities it has damaged pristine glaciers and harmed water supplies. Additionally, Chile's environmental regulator charged the project with violating the terms of its environmental license, citing harm to the water supply and nearby pastures due to faulty infrastructure. Construction of the unpopular project could resume at the end of the year if the company shows authorities it can turn around the troubled operation, a Chilean mining ministry official was quoted as saying on Friday.