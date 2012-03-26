* Bci issued $170 mln in Mex peso-denominated bonds in July
SANTIAGO, March 26 Bci, one of Chile's largest
private banks, said it will issue on Monday around $79 million
in Mexican-peso denominated bonds as it returns to the Mexican
market.
In July 2011, Bci offered $170 million worth of
bonds in the Mexican market.
The 560-day, 1-billion Mexican peso bonds will carry an
annualized interest rate of 40 basis points above Mexico's
28-day TIIE interbank reference rate, the bank said in a
statement to Chile's regulator.
Monday's 28-day TIIE rate was calculated at 4.7683 percent
by the Mexican central bank on Friday.
Bci said in October it planned to issue bonds in Mexico and
possibly in Asia as it sought to bolster its operations.
Bci is among a growing number of Chilean issuers to tap the
Mexican market. Banco de Chile and Molymet, the world's
top molybdenum producer, have also issued debt in Mexico.
Shares in BCI were trading 1.03 percent stronger on Monday
afternoon after the announcement, while the Santiago blue-chip
IPSA stock index was up a slighter 0.77 percent.