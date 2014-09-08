* Bachetlet calls bombing "a cowardly act"
* Two people seriously wounded
* Cameras show device being planted, suspects escaping in
car
* No group claims responsibility
(Adds President Bachelet's comments, updates number of wounded)
By Felipe Iturrieta
SANTIAGO, Sept 8 A bomb exploded next to an
underground train station in the Chilean capital of Santiago on
Monday afternoon, wounding at least 10 people, and the
government said it bore the signs of "a terrorist" act.
The blast occurred at lunchtime in a fast-food restaurant in
a small shopping and eating area next to the Escuela Militar
metro station in the affluent residential and shopping
neighborhood of Las Condes.
"This is a cowardly act because it has as its objective to
hurt people, create fear and even kill innocent people,"
President Michelle Bachelet said.
"We're going to use all the weight of the law, including the
anti-terrorist law, because those responsible for these acts
have to pay," she said.
Anti-terrorism laws give prosecutors more powers and allow
for harsher sentencing.
Bachelet asked for residents to remain calm, saying, "This
is horrible, tremendously reprehensible, but Chile is and
remains a safe country."
No group has claimed responsibility, and the police said the
attack was being investigated.
"This is an act that has all the hallmarks of a terrorist
deed," Alvaro Elizalde, the government's chief spokesman, said
in remarks to journalists outside La Moneda presidential palace.
"There is no doubt. And it has been carried out with the
intention of hurting innocent people."
Chile, which returned to democracy in 1990 after a 17-year
dictatorship, is normally one of Latin America's most stable
countries and has not suffered an attack of this magnitude in at
least 20 years.
However, there have been a number of low-level attacks by
anarchist groups in recent years, including in July, and
Monday's blast will put pressure on Bachelet to respond at a
time when her popularity is slipping and she has her plate full
with a reform drive and worsening economy.
SUSPECTS CAUGHT ON SECURITY CAMERAS
"At 1400 (1700 GMT) an explosive device was detonated in the
center (mini-mall) by the metro station, and at the moment
investigations are being carried out to determine the origin,"
Mario Rozas, head of police communications, said.
Interior Minister Mahmud Aleuy said security cameras showed
that two suspects planted the device in a metal container,
possibly a trash can, outside the fast-food restaurant and
escaped in a car.
None of the injuries were fatal. Local health officials said
a Venezuelan man in his 30s suffered trauma to his leg and a
woman had at least one of her fingers amputated. Others suffered
hearing losses.
Government authorities increased the number of wounded to at
least 10, from a previous estimate of seven.
"I was having lunch, I felt the noise and we went out to see
and we saw a lot of smoke, people running and shouting," said
Joanna Magneti, who works in the shopping center.
"A young man was badly wounded, a lady had her hand
wounded," she said.
A number of explosive devices have been planted close to
banks and police stations in Chile in recent years.
In the past, one member of an anarchist group has been
killed and another injured trying to set off explosive devices,
but no bystanders have been hurt.
In July, incendiary devices exploded on an underground train
and outside a church without causing injuries. Leaflets were
found at the church site seeking "rights" for two Chileans held
in Spain and linked to an extremist anarchist group.
This week Chile commemorates the 41st anniversary of the
1973 military coup that removed socialist President Salvador
Allende from power. The events of the coup still deeply divide
Chilean society, and the anniversary is traditionally a time of
protests that often turn violent.
The metro was operating normally on Monday evening, police
said.
(Reporting by Felipe Iturrieta, Fabian Cambero and Anthony
Esposito; Writing by Rosalba O'Brien; Editing by Meredith
Mazzilli, Jeffrey Benkoe and Leslie Adler)