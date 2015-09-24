(Recasts, adds reaction)
By Yoruk Bahceli
AMSTERDAM, Sept 24 Bolivia won the first round
of its battle against Chile to gain unfettered access to the
Pacific Ocean, as an International Court of Justice decision
went in its favor, disappointing Chileans who had hoped the case
would end on Thursday.
The ICJ, also known as the World Court, said on Thursday it
will continue to hear the case brought by Bolivia against Chile,
which seeks to force its neighbor to enter negotiations to grant
it a corridor to the Pacific Ocean.
Chile had argued that the court had no jurisdiction to hear
the case because of a 1904 Peace Treaty that fixed its border
with Bolivia.
But on Thursday the court rejected Chile's argument, saying
that Bolivia's claim that Chile has an obligation to negotiate
"sovereign access" to the Pacific is not dealt with in that
treaty.
"The matters in the dispute are not matters already settled
by arrangements between the parties ... or governed by treaties
in force," Presiding Judge Ronny Abraham of France said, reading
the 14-2 decision by the international panel of judges in The
Hague.
But the dispute is far from over. The decision does not
address the merit of Bolivia's case. It only means that the case
will continue.
The court did not say when it would make a ruling, and
neither side has advanced its actual arguments.
Bolivians gathered outside the court cheered the finding,
and a beaming President Evo Morales said he was "enormously
satisfied" with the result.
In Chile, where the decision had been closely followed and
broadcast live, President Michelle Bachelet said: "We maintain
the firm conviction that the Bolivian demand lacks all basis, as
it confuses rights with aspirations."
Landlocked Bolivia lost access to the Pacific following an
1880s war, but it has remained a thorn in the side of relations
with its more affluent Andean neighbor ever since.
In 2013, Bolivia took up the case with the court in the
Hague, demanding Chile negotiate to grant it sovereign access.
Bolivia, which still retains a navy and wants a corridor to
the sea to boost exports of natural gas and minerals, currently
has low-cost access to Chilean ports.
The International Court of Justice is the United Nations'
court for resolving disputes between countries. Its rulings are
binding and cannot be appealed.
(Additional reporting by Toby Sterling in Amsterdam and Rosalba
O'Brien in Santiago; Editing by Dominic Evans and Jonathan
Oatis)