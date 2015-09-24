(Adds details of ruling)
By Yoruk Bahceli
AMSTERDAM, Sept 24 The International Court of
Justice will continue to hear a case brought by Bolivia against
Chile seeking to force its neighbour to enter negotiations to
grant it unfettered access to the Pacific Ocean, the court said
on Thursday.
Chile had asked the court, also known as the World Court,
for a preliminary ruling that it had no jurisdiction to hear the
case because of the 1904 Peace Treaty that fixed its border with
Bolivia.
But the court rejected Chile's request, saying that treaty
does not address Bolivia's claim that Chile has an obligation to
negotiate "sovereign access" to the Pacific.
"The matters in the dispute are not matters already settled
by arrangements between the parties ... or governed by treaties
in force," Presiding Judge Ronny Abraham of France said, reading
the 14-2 decision by the international panel of judges in The
Hague.
The decision does not address the merit of Bolivia's case.
It only means that the dispute will continue. The court did not
say when it would make a ruling in the case. Neither side has
advanced its actual arguments.
Landlocked Bolivia took up the case with the court in 2013,
demanding Chile negotiate to grant it sovereign access to the
Pacific Ocean. Bolivia lost access to the Pacific following an
1880s war.
Bolivia says it will boost its natural gas and mineral
exports with sovereign access to the ocean, though it already
has low-cost access to the sea through Chilean ports.
The International Court of Justice is the United Nations'
court for resolving disputes between countries. Its rulings are
binding and cannot be appealed.
