NEW YORK, Jan 18 (IFR) - Chile announced initial price
thoughts of 3.85% area on a peso-denominated 144A/Reg S bond due
2021 ahead of expected pricing on Wednesday.
The new bond is a tap of a local instrument that priced last
year and will be sold in a Euroclearable format to foreign
investors, a source familiar with the deal told IFR.
The structure is similar to what has been done in Mexico,
where the sovereign and some corporates such as oil company
Pemex have sold domestic bonds that can be settled in both
Euroclear and locally.
The security carries a 4.5% annual coupon, accruing from the
issuance date of September 1 2016. The deal is governed by
Chilean law and is listed on the Santiago Stock Exchange.
Bookrunners on the new tap are BNP Paribas, Citigroup,
Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan. Chile's local currency ratings are
Aa3/AA/AA-.
(Reporting by Paul Kilby; Editing by Marc Carnegie)