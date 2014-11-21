US STOCKS-Tech propels Wall St as Nasdaq sets record
* Indexes up: Dow 0.04 pct, S&P 0.34 pct, Nasdaq 0.8 pct (Updates to late afternoon)
NEW YORK, Nov 21 (IFR) - The Republic of Chile has hired banks to arrange investor meetings ahead of a potential bond sale in US dollars and/or euros, according to one of the lead managers.
The sovereign, rated Aa3/AA-/A+, has appointed Citigroup, HSBC and Santander to arrange meetings in Europe and the US.
The European leg of the roadshow will take place in Amsterdam and Paris on November 26, Frankfurt and Munich on November 27 and London on November 28.
In the US, the sovereign will meet investors in Boston on December 1 and New York on December 2. (Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Marc Carnegie)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.04 pct, S&P 0.34 pct, Nasdaq 0.8 pct (Updates to late afternoon)
* Fox news says bill shine, co-president of fox news channel since august 2016, has resigned, will leave co after helping transition over next few weeks