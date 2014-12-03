NEW YORK, Dec 3 (IFR) - The Republic of Chile (Aa3/AA-/A+) has launched a EUR800m January 2025 bond offering at the final spread of 75bp over mid-swaps, according to market sources.

Final terms on the deal, which is being marketed in conjunction with a US dollar-denominated offering, came at the tight end of final guidance of 75bp-80bp over swaps and tight to initial price thoughts of 90bp area.

The sovereign has also issued initial price thoughts of Treasuries plus very low 100s on the benchmark-sized US dollar deal.

Citigroup, HSBC and Santander are leading both tranches of the SEC-registered offering, which is expected to price later on Wednesday. (Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Marc Carnegie)