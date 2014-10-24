SANTIAGO Oct 24 Chilean energy firm E-CL
has announced a 10-year $350 million bond issue, IFR
reported on Friday, capping a week of activity in Chile's
corporate credit market.
E-CL, which is controlled by GDF Suez, flagged
earlier this month it might look to tap credit markets as it
eyes development projects including a $700 million transmission
line to connect Chile's main grids.
The company, whose debt is rated BBB by S&P and Fitch,
supplies energy to northern Chile, where the bulk of the
country's mines are located. It has set initial price thoughts
of 250 basis points over U.S. treasuries, IFR said.
The issue follows on from a launch on Thursday by fertilizer
company SQM of a $250 million bond maturing in 2025,
with a rate equivalent to about 215 basis points above U.S.
treasuries.
SQM owns the rights to huge nitrate and lithium reserves in
the Atacama desert, although falling global prices for
agricultural chemicals have eroded its profits this year.
Companies linked to it have also been at the center of a trading
scandal that has roiled Chile.
On Wednesday, Falabella, one of South America's
largest retailers, placed $400 million of 10-year debt, also
priced around 215 basis points above U.S. treasuries and almost
six times over-subscribed.
Despite a recent slowdown and continued dependence on copper
exports, Chile's political stability, open economy and the
regional diversification of its companies contribute to it being
seen as an attractive option by many international investors.
Its sovereign dollar bond yield spreads are around 150 basis
points over U.S. treasuries, among the narrowest in emerging
markets.
(Reporting by Rosalba O'Brien; Editing by Andrea Ricci)