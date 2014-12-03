BRIEF-Meridian Bancorp qtrly earnings per share $0.18
* Net interest income was $33.4 million for quarter ended March 31, 2017, up 17.5 pct Source text - http://bit.ly/2q41Jcz Further company coverage:
LONDON, Dec 3 (IFR) - The Republic of Chile has started marketing a January 2025 euro-denominated benchmark-sized bond at mid-swaps plus 90bp area, according to a lead.
Chile is also considering a long 10-year US dollar-denominated bond alongside the euro deal.
The SEC-registered transaction is expected to be today's business via arranging banks Citigroup, HSBC and Santander.
Chile is rated Aa3 by Moody's, AA- by Standard and Poor's and A+ by Fitch. (Reporting By Michael Turner, Editing by Helene Durand, Julian Baker)
* Net interest income was $33.4 million for quarter ended March 31, 2017, up 17.5 pct Source text - http://bit.ly/2q41Jcz Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, April 25 Two former U.S. officials, intelligence director James Clapper and deputy Attorney General Sally Yates, will testify next month in a congressional investigation into alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 U.S. presidential election, the Senate Judiciary Committee said on Tuesday.