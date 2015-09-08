LONDON, Sept 8 The slump in copper markets means Chile will have to take a gradual approach to cutting its structural budget deficit, the country's finance minister said on Tuesday.

Chile's government had said that wanted it to wipe out its current budget deficit by 2018. But a slump of nearly 20 percent this year in the price of copper, its main export, has raised doubts about its plans.

"It would be very difficult at this stage. It would be damaging to the economy and a bit of a knee-jerk reaction," Chilean Finance Minister Rodrigo Valdes told reporters at a Chile Day investment conference in London.

"We have to be watchful of the macroeconomic effects of the consolidation, and therefore we should be gradual and attuned to the cycle."

Chile is due to set out its latest budget at the end of the month. The central bank has forecast economic growth of 2.0 to 2.5 percent this year and 2.5 to 3.5 percent in 2016. Inflation is expected to remain over 4 percent into the first half of next year. (Reporting by Marc Jones, editing by Larry King)