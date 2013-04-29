German retail sales unexpectedly drop in April
BERLIN, May 31 German retail sales unexpectedly fell in April, data showed on Wednesday, dampening hopes that private consumption will propel growth in Europe's largest economy this year.
SANTIAGO, April 29 Chile posted a fiscal surplus of 0.8 percent of estimated gross domestic product for the January through March period, the nation's budget office said on Monday.
* Moody's maintains negative outlook on bahrain's banking system due to weaker economy and government debt exposure