DIARY-Emerging Markets Economic Events to May 31
----------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events ----------------------------------------------------------- TUESDAY, APRIL 18
SANTIAGO, July 30 Chile posted a fiscal surplus of 0.6 percent of estimated gross domestic product for the January through June period, equivalent to 890 billion pesos ($1.77 billion), the nation's budget office said on Tuesday.
The export-dependent nation also posted a fiscal deficit of 0.2 percent of estimated GDP for the April through June period, the budget office added.
----------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events ----------------------------------------------------------- TUESDAY, APRIL 18
Political and general news ----------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events -----------------------------------------------------------