(Corrects headline figure to 1.6, not 1.4)

SANTIAGO Jan 30 Chile posted a fiscal deficit of 1.6 percent of estimated gross domestic product for the full-year 2014, the nation's budget office said on Friday.

The top copper producer posted a fiscal deficit of 1.4 percent of estimated GDP for the fourth quarter, the government body added. (Reporting by Antonio de la Jara; Writing by Anthony Esposito; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)