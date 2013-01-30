* Budget director says results better than forecast
* Chile's economy seen having grown 5.5 pct in 2012
SANTIAGO, Jan 30 Chile's government posted an
effective fiscal surplus equal to 0.6 percent of the forecast
gross domestic product in 2012, but registered an effective
fiscal deficit of 1.1 percent of estimated GDP in the final
quarter of last year, the country's budget director said on
Wednesday.
"The higher-than-expected income ... is a product of
economic dynamism," budget director Rosanna Costa told
reporters.
Due to robust domestic demand and investment, Chile's small,
export-dependent economy has for the most part fared better than
expected despite slowing demand from top trade partner China and
fallout from the euro zone crisis.
World No.1 copper producer Chile's economy likely grew 5.5
percent last year, Finance Minister Felipe Larrain has said.